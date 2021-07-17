Corient Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 103.1% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 86.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IAC/InterActiveCorp stock opened at $135.11 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $169.70. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 12 month low of $74.67 and a 12 month high of $179.12. The stock has a market cap of $11.26 billion and a PE ratio of 13.57.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $3.95. The company had revenue of $876.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.49) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -3.34 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on IAC shares. Cowen upped their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $265.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $278.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. Barclays upped their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $270.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. BTIG Research cut IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $276.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.00.

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company offers digital marketplace service which connects consumers with service professionals for repairing, remodeling, cleaning, and landscaping solutions under the HomeAdvisor, Angie's List, and Handy brands; Vimeo, a cloud-based software platform for professionals, teams, and organizations to create, collaborate, and communicate with video; and Dotdash, a portfolio of digital publishing brands that provides information and inspiration in select vertical content categories, as well as provides original and engaging digital content in a various formats, including articles, illustrations, videos, and images.

