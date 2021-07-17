Corient Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ITB. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $816,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 219,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,245,000 after acquiring an additional 35,139 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 10,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911 shares during the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 8,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter.

ITB opened at $66.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.56. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 52 week low of $31.19 and a 52 week high of $46.56.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

