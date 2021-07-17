ZINC (ZINC) Price Tops $0.0072 on Exchanges

ZINC (CURRENCY:ZINC) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 17th. One ZINC coin can now be purchased for $0.0072 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, ZINC has traded down 12.9% against the US dollar. ZINC has a market cap of $40,017.64 and $72.00 worth of ZINC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003171 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.26 or 0.00048354 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003173 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002525 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00013946 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $250.83 or 0.00794998 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005835 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000363 BTC.

ZINC is a coin. ZINC’s total supply is 22,879,999 coins and its circulating supply is 5,583,588 coins. ZINC’s official website is zinc.work . ZINC’s official Twitter account is @zinc_work and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, ” ZINC is an Ethereum-based CV/Reference network. Their vision is to create an ecosystem in which workers can easily own, manage and monetize their proven skills and experience data. ZINC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the ecosystem. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZINC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZINC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZINC using one of the exchanges listed above.

