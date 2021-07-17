Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) CEO Sells $6,104,470.80 in Stock

Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) CEO Steven R. Beauchamp sold 37,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.40, for a total value of $6,104,470.80.
Shares of Paylocity stock opened at $191.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.65 and a beta of 1.27. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $124.75 and a 12 month high of $218.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $178.22.
Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.21. Paylocity had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $186.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.
PCTY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on Paylocity from $240.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Paylocity from $205.00 to $184.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Paylocity from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Paylocity in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.63.
About Paylocity
Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management.
