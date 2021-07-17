Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) CEO Sells $6,104,470.80 in Stock

Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) CEO Steven R. Beauchamp sold 37,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.40, for a total value of $6,104,470.80.

Shares of Paylocity stock opened at $191.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.65 and a beta of 1.27. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $124.75 and a 12 month high of $218.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $178.22.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.21. Paylocity had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $186.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Paylocity during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Paylocity during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Paylocity by 239.5% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 258 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Paylocity during the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Paylocity in the first quarter worth about $103,000. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PCTY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on Paylocity from $240.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Paylocity from $205.00 to $184.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Paylocity from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Paylocity in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.63.

About Paylocity

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management.

