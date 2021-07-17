Teresa A. Borden Sells 394,383 Shares of Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) Stock

Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) insider Teresa A. Borden sold 394,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.41, for a total value of $8,443,740.03.

Shares of Cloudera stock opened at $15.80 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Cloudera, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.34 and a twelve month high of $19.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of -32.92 and a beta of 1.15.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Cloudera had a negative return on equity of 2.58% and a negative net margin of 16.43%. The company had revenue of $224.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.29 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLDR. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cloudera in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudera during the first quarter worth about $40,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudera during the first quarter worth about $84,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudera during the first quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudera during the first quarter worth about $117,000. 77.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CLDR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cloudera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. JMP Securities cut Cloudera from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.33.

Cloudera, Inc engages in the provision of data management and analytics software solutions. It operates through Subscription, and Services segments. It offers data hub, data warehouse, machine learning, dataflow, and Hortonworks data platform.The company was founded by Amr A. Awadallah, Christophe Bisciglia, Michael Olson and Jeffrey Hammerbacher in June 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

