KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

KP Tissue Inc. (TSE:KPT) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$10.36. KP Tissue shares last traded at C$10.33, with a volume of 14,346 shares.

KPT has been the subject of several analyst reports. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of KP Tissue from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of KP Tissue from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of KP Tissue from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of KP Tissue from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on KP Tissue to C$11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, KP Tissue currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$11.33.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$100.30 million and a P/E ratio of -40.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$10.34.

KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$310.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$353.30 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that KP Tissue Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. KP Tissue’s dividend payout ratio is currently -286.85%.

About KP Tissue (TSE:KPT)

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins, as well as manufactures private label tissue products.

