Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY) Director Ra Capital Healthcare Fund Lp Buys 1,875,000 Shares

Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY) Director Ra Capital Healthcare Fund Lp acquired 1,875,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $30,000,000.00.

Shares of LAZY opened at $20.41 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Lazydays Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.85 and a 52 week high of $25.74.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Navellier & Associates Inc raised its position in shares of Lazydays by 10.9% during the first quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 21,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 2,148 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Lazydays by 23,584.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 33,490 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lazydays during the fourth quarter valued at about $533,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lazydays during the first quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lazydays by 28.3% during the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 30,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. 39.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LAZY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lazydays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Lazydays in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lazydays from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Truist started coverage on shares of Lazydays in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company.

Lazydays Holdings, Inc operates recreation vehicle (RV) dealerships under the Lazydays name in the United States. It provides RV sales, RV parts and services, after-market parts and accessories, and RV camping facilities. The company offers various new and used RVs; onsite general RV maintenance and repair services; and collision repair services, as well as sells and installs various parts and accessories, such as tow hitches, satellite dishes, and suspension systems.

