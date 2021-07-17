YFValue (YFV) Trading 29% Lower Over Last 7 Days

YFValue (CURRENCY:YFV) traded down 7.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 17th. One YFValue coin can now be purchased for about $1.63 or 0.00008941 BTC on popular exchanges. YFValue has a total market capitalization of $7.54 million and $1,534.00 worth of YFValue was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, YFValue has traded down 29% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003182 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.14 or 0.00048145 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003183 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002521 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00013907 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $249.03 or 0.00791986 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005854 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000361 BTC.

YFValue Profile

YFValue is a coin. YFValue’s total supply is 4,646,342 coins and its circulating supply is 4,633,852 coins. The official message board for YFValue is medium.com/@yfv.finance . YFValue’s official website is yfv.finance . YFValue’s official Twitter account is @value_defi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “YFV is the governance token of YFValue protocol. The project aims to bring the true value of yield farming finance accessible to all users, regardless of whether the user is a big whale or small minnow, via its unique features, namely the voting of the inflationary rate of the supply and a referral system with automatic burning done fully on-chain. “

Buying and Selling YFValue

