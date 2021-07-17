P2 Capital Partners LLC Has $144.53 Million Stock Holdings in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

P2 Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 22.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,529,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 745,036 shares during the period. Acadia Healthcare makes up 9.6% of P2 Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. P2 Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $144,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 0.4% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,200,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 1.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 28,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 241.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 18.2% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter.

ACHC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Acadia Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.52.

Shares of ACHC opened at $59.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42, a PEG ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.78 and a fifty-two week high of $68.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.65.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $551.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.76 million. Acadia Healthcare had a negative net margin of 26.00% and a positive return on equity of 10.82%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Acadia Healthcare Profile

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities; specialty treatment facilities; residential treatment centers; and outpatient community-based services.

