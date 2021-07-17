P2 Capital Partners LLC Has $50.17 Million Stake in Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD)

P2 Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) by 77.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,063,081 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 465,081 shares during the quarter. Upland Software makes up about 3.3% of P2 Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. P2 Capital Partners LLC owned 3.53% of Upland Software worth $50,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UPLD. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Upland Software by 716.5% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,261,938 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,385 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Upland Software in the 4th quarter worth about $37,647,000. Bernzott Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in Upland Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,922,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 32.2% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,420,590 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,038,000 after purchasing an additional 345,778 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Upland Software by 149.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 473,167 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,328,000 after buying an additional 283,677 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Upland Software alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on UPLD. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Upland Software in a report on Monday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Upland Software from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.25.

In other news, CEO John T. Mcdonald sold 52,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.58, for a total transaction of $2,192,929.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO John T. Mcdonald sold 10,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.12, for a total transaction of $424,440.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,355,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,723,891.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 80,622 shares of company stock worth $3,342,281 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

UPLD opened at $37.73 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.88. Upland Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.45 and a 12 month high of $53.00. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.86, a PEG ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $73.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.17 million. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 7.84% and a negative net margin of 17.41%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Upland Software, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Upland Software Company Profile

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, project management, information technology, business operations, and human resources and legal.

Further Reading: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Upland Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upland Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.