Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. Acquires New Position in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE)

Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 636,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,198,000. Cannae accounts for about 0.9% of Owl Creek Asset Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. owned 0.69% of Cannae as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cannae by 13.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,520,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,968,000 after buying an additional 917,020 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Cannae by 47.2% in the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 6,601,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,534,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115,284 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in Cannae by 20.8% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,509,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,048,000 after purchasing an additional 603,405 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Cannae by 9.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,860,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,710,000 after purchasing an additional 154,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia increased its stake in Cannae by 31.0% in the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,496,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,299,000 after purchasing an additional 354,413 shares during the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cannae stock opened at $31.13 on Friday. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.92 and a twelve month high of $46.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.69.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($2.40). Cannae had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 154.88%. The business had revenue of $171.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.17 earnings per share. Cannae’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post -2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cannae news, Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 8,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.88, for a total value of $185,980,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Bryan D. Coy acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.83 per share, with a total value of $35,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,660. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $430,250. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on CNNE. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cannae from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cannae from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Cannae Company Profile

Cannae Holdings, Inc engages in the management and operation of a group of companies and investments. It operates through the following segments: Dun & Bradstreet, Optimal Blue, Restaurant Group, and Corporate and Other. The Dun & Bradstreet segment offers business decision data and analytics. The Optimal Blue segment involves the secondary market solutions and actionable data services.

