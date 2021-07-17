Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. Purchases New Stake in Tech and Energy Transition Co. (NASDAQ:TETCU)

Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Tech and Energy Transition Co. (NASDAQ:TETCU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,500,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TETCU. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Tech and Energy Transition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,250,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Tech and Energy Transition during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,922,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in Tech and Energy Transition during the first quarter worth $6,500,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Tech and Energy Transition in the 1st quarter valued at $3,000,000. Finally, Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Tech and Energy Transition during the 1st quarter worth $7,000,000.

TETCU opened at $10.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.99. Tech and Energy Transition Co. has a 1-year low of $9.86 and a 1-year high of $10.02.

Tech and Energy Transition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as M Acquisition Company IV Corporation and changed its name to Tech and Energy Transition Corporation in December 2020.

