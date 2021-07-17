Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. Takes Position in Vector Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:VAQC)

Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Vector Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:VAQC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,980,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. owned 0.35% of Vector Acquisition Co. II at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VAQC. Third Point LLC bought a new position in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter worth about $14,850,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter valued at about $13,365,000. Vector Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,890,000. HBK Investments L P acquired a new stake in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,900,000. Finally, Sage Rock Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Vector Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter valued at about $9,524,000.

NASDAQ:VAQC opened at $9.89 on Friday. Vector Acquisition Co. II has a 12 month low of $9.59 and a 12 month high of $10.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.91.

Vector Acquisition Corporation II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

