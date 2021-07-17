Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. Makes New $2.48 Million Investment in Forum Merger IV Co. (NASDAQ:FMIVU)

Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Forum Merger IV Co. (NASDAQ:FMIVU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,476,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Forum Merger IV in the 1st quarter worth about $13,221,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Forum Merger IV in the 1st quarter worth about $8,910,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Forum Merger IV in the 1st quarter worth about $8,910,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Forum Merger IV in the 1st quarter worth about $7,425,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Forum Merger IV in the 1st quarter worth about $7,425,000.

Shares of Forum Merger IV stock opened at $9.98 on Friday. Forum Merger IV Co. has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $10.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.98.

Forum Merger IV Corporation intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Delray Beach, Florida.

