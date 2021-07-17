Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Shares Sold by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd cut its position in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 98.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 531,057 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PINS. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Pinterest by 19.3% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,459,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,061,000 after buying an additional 236,314 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Pinterest by 33.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 595,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,101,000 after purchasing an additional 147,840 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the first quarter valued at $3,887,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Pinterest by 1.0% in the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,254,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,873,000 after purchasing an additional 12,974 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the first quarter valued at $3,206,000. 61.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pinterest alerts:

In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.49, for a total value of $1,549,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 2,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $174,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,014,210 shares of company stock valued at $71,359,990 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PINS opened at $68.73 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.53. The firm has a market cap of $43.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,145.50 and a beta of 1.26. Pinterest, Inc. has a one year low of $23.56 and a one year high of $89.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $485.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.49 million. Pinterest had a positive return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PINS. Wedbush lowered their price target on Pinterest from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Pinterest from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet cut Pinterest from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Pinterest from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, cut their price target on Pinterest from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.45.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

Featured Story: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.