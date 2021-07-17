Corient Capital Partners LLC Buys 219 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 54.9% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3,023.1% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 31.7% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ALNY. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $205.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $177.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.12. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.29 and a fifty-two week high of $180.24. The company has a quick ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 4.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.75) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $177.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.93 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 76.92% and a negative net margin of 153.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.62) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO John Maraganore sold 33,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.78, for a total transaction of $4,443,773.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,530,740.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laurie Keating sold 1,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $267,036.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $790,328. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,671 shares of company stock valued at $9,388,138. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

