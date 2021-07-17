Quadrature Capital Ltd Acquires Shares of 9,714 Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY)

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned approximately 0.08% of Oppenheimer at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OPY. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Oppenheimer by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 693,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,813,000 after buying an additional 31,273 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Oppenheimer by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 2,771 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Oppenheimer by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 73,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after acquiring an additional 5,698 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Oppenheimer by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oppenheimer by 297.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. 41.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Dennis P. Mcnamara sold 18,198 shares of Oppenheimer stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total transaction of $902,620.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,573 shares in the company, valued at $2,657,220.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey J. Alfano sold 26,913 shares of Oppenheimer stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.64, for a total value of $1,335,961.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,428,438.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE OPY opened at $43.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $547.65 million, a P/E ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.16. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $20.25 and a one year high of $55.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.13.

Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $373.28 million during the quarter. Oppenheimer had a return on equity of 23.47% and a net margin of 11.50%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%.

About Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a middle-market investment bank and full-service broker-dealer in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company offers brokerage services covering exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange-traded options and futures contracts, municipal bonds, mutual funds, exchange-traded funds, and unit investment trusts; financial and wealth planning services; and margin lending services.

