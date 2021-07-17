Quadrature Capital Ltd Acquires Shares of 13,944 Boston Omaha Co. (NASDAQ:BOMN)

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Omaha Co. (NASDAQ:BOMN) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 13,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Boston Omaha by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,101,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,117,000 after purchasing an additional 57,885 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Boston Omaha by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,126,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,314,000 after purchasing an additional 173,523 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Boston Omaha by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 181,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,373,000 after purchasing an additional 36,290 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Boston Omaha by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 60,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 18,687 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Boston Omaha by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 58,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 5,350 shares during the period. 70.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:BOMN opened at $29.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.33. The stock has a market cap of $885.33 million, a P/E ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 13.33, a current ratio of 13.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Boston Omaha Co. has a 1-year low of $14.80 and a 1-year high of $49.92.

Boston Omaha (NASDAQ:BOMN) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.21 million for the quarter. Boston Omaha had a net margin of 230.61% and a return on equity of 27.22%.

Boston Omaha Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the outdoor billboard advertising business in the southeast United States. It is also involved in the surety insurance and related brokerage, broadband, and investment businesses. The company provides high-speed internet service to approximately 7,000 subscribers in communities in southern Arizona; and 10,000 subscribers in Salt Lake City, Park City, Ogden, Provo, and surrounding communities.

