Quadrature Capital Ltd Reduces Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Quadrature Capital Ltd lessened its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 82.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,110 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 24,006 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,523,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in EOG Resources by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 124,840 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $6,226,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in EOG Resources by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 552,123 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $27,534,000 after acquiring an additional 70,604 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on EOG Resources from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. raised their price target on EOG Resources from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Siebert Williams Shank raised EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Scotiabank cut EOG Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on EOG Resources from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.55.

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 8,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $740,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,562,725. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $73.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.87. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.22 and a 52 week high of $87.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.99.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 0.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.01%.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

