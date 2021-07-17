Jeffrey W. Jacobs Sells 7,500 Shares of Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) Stock

Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) insider Jeffrey W. Jacobs sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.29, for a total transaction of $54,675.00.

Shares of ARDX opened at $7.50 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 4.91. Ardelyx, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.96 and a 52 week high of $9.23.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.01). Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 812.17% and a negative return on equity of 78.63%. The company had revenue of $6.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 million. Equities analysts predict that Ardelyx, Inc. will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ARDX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ardelyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Ardelyx in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Ardelyx by 66.9% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Ardelyx in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Ardelyx by 491.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,997 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 8,306 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Ardelyx in the first quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Ardelyx in the first quarter worth about $73,000. 85.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ardelyx

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for the treatment of kidney and cardiorenal diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.

