Insider Selling: Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) SVP Sells 1,150 Shares of Stock

Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) SVP Dawn N. Edwards sold 1,150 shares of Barnes Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total transaction of $60,996.00.
Shares of NYSE:B opened at $48.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 46.52, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Barnes Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.59 and a 12 month high of $57.64.
Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $301.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.70 million. Barnes Group had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 5.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Barnes Group Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Barnes Group by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Barnes Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Barnes Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Barnes Group by 2,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Barnes Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.04% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages have weighed in on B. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Barnes Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Barnes Group from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Barnes Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Barnes Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.29.
About Barnes Group
Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.
