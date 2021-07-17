Insider Selling: Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) SVP Sells 1,150 Shares of Stock

Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) SVP Dawn N. Edwards sold 1,150 shares of Barnes Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total transaction of $60,996.00.

Shares of NYSE:B opened at $48.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 46.52, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Barnes Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.59 and a 12 month high of $57.64.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $301.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.70 million. Barnes Group had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 5.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Barnes Group Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Barnes Group’s payout ratio is presently 39.02%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Barnes Group by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Barnes Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Barnes Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Barnes Group by 2,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Barnes Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on B. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Barnes Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Barnes Group from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Barnes Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Barnes Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.29.

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

