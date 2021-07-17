Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) Receives $58.20 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.20.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OM. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Outset Medical in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Outset Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Outset Medical from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

In other Outset Medical news, CFO Rebecca Chambers sold 16,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.60, for a total transaction of $946,748.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,324 shares in the company, valued at $1,716,338.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Martin Vazquez sold 5,000 shares of Outset Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.08, for a total transaction of $290,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 12,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,820.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 115,491 shares of company stock valued at $6,031,548. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of Outset Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 219.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 17.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Outset Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Outset Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Institutional investors own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

Outset Medical stock opened at $42.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 8.53 and a current ratio of 9.24. Outset Medical has a one year low of $41.07 and a one year high of $66.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.84.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $22.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.43 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Outset Medical will post -3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Outset Medical

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

