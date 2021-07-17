Insider Buying: Vallon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLON) Director Buys 17,500 Shares of Stock

Vallon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLON) Director Joseph E. Payne acquired 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.10 per share, for a total transaction of $71,750.00.

VLON opened at $5.11 on Friday. Vallon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $3.61 and a one year high of $9.90. The company has a current ratio of 5.91, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLON. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Vallon Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,392,000. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vallon Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $649,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vallon Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $132,000. 7.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vallon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of prescription drugs for central nervous system disorders. The company develops abuse-deterrent amphetamine immediate-release, an abuse-deterrent oral formulation of immediate-release dextroamphetamine for the treatment of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder and narcolepsy.

