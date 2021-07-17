Herbert Virgin Sells 1,375 Shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Stock

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) EVP Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.63, for a total transaction of $64,116.25.

Herbert Virgin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 15th, Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.29, for a total transaction of $62,273.75.

On Tuesday, July 13th, Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total transaction of $50,490.00.

On Tuesday, May 18th, Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total transaction of $61,916.25.

On Tuesday, May 4th, Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.03, for a total transaction of $63,291.25.

On Tuesday, April 27th, Herbert Virgin sold 7,900 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total transaction of $391,050.00.

On Monday, April 19th, Herbert Virgin sold 2,340 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $112,320.00.

Shares of VIR stock opened at $36.82 on Friday. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.31 and a 12 month high of $141.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.26.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($1.09). The company had revenue of $1.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.53 million. Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 56.90% and a negative net margin of 537.47%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the 1st quarter worth about $1,012,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the 1st quarter worth about $829,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 439.1% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 116,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,962,000 after purchasing an additional 94,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 78,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. 57.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VIR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vir Biotechnology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

