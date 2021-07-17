Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,650,000 shares, a growth of 53.6% from the June 15th total of 4,330,000 shares. Approximately 12.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 976,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.8 days.

Several research firms have commented on NOG. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. initiated coverage on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Northern Oil and Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.91.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NOG. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 648.2% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 81,943 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 70,991 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the 1st quarter worth about $396,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the 1st quarter worth about $184,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the 1st quarter worth about $843,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 162.0% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 593,057 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,164,000 after acquiring an additional 366,676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.61% of the company’s stock.

NOG opened at $15.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $957.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.77. Northern Oil and Gas has a 1-year low of $3.35 and a 1-year high of $21.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.60.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The energy company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $157.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.67 million. On average, analysts forecast that Northern Oil and Gas will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Northern Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is 6.59%.

About Northern Oil and Gas

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

