Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) Given New C$14.50 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) had its price objective trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$16.50 to C$14.50 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Pretium Resources’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Pretium Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pretium Resources from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Pretium Resources from $17.50 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pretium Resources from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Pretium Resources from C$16.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.19.

Get Pretium Resources alerts:

Shares of Pretium Resources stock opened at $9.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -102.44 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.06. Pretium Resources has a 12-month low of $8.63 and a 12-month high of $14.55.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $142.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.51 million. Pretium Resources had a positive return on equity of 18.84% and a negative net margin of 2.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. Analysts expect that Pretium Resources will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Pretium Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pretium Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $180,000. Deer Park Road Corp purchased a new position in shares of Pretium Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,168,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pretium Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $183,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pretium Resources by 140.3% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 414,580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,299,000 after purchasing an additional 242,047 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.23% of the company’s stock.

About Pretium Resources

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,306 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

Further Reading: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Receive News & Ratings for Pretium Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pretium Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.