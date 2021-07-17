Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ) Insider Quentin Mccubbin Acquires 10,000 Shares

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ) insider Quentin Mccubbin bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.85 per share, with a total value of $88,500.00.

Shares of FREQ stock opened at $7.99 on Friday. Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.34 and a 12-month high of $58.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 10.58 and a current ratio of 10.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.24.

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.74). Frequency Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 22.96% and a negative net margin of 122.12%. The company had revenue of $4.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Frequency Therapeutics by 139.2% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,212,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869,484 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Frequency Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $6,738,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Frequency Therapeutics by 11.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 477,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,531,000 after purchasing an additional 47,794 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Frequency Therapeutics by 3,359.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 403,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,222,000 after purchasing an additional 391,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Frequency Therapeutics by 14.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 361,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,436,000 after purchasing an additional 46,375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Frequency Therapeutics from $68.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Frequency Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Frequency Therapeutics from $35.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Frequency Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.75.

Frequency Therapeutics Company Profile

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on harnessing the body's innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a range of degenerative diseases. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach, uses combinations of small molecules to activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.

