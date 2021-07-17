Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP) Director Raynard D. Benvenuti Acquires 15,000 Shares

Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP) Director Raynard D. Benvenuti purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.47 per share, with a total value of $97,050.00.

Shares of SUP opened at $7.86 on Friday. Superior Industries International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.19 and a 1-year high of $9.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.92.

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $358.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.16 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SUP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Superior Industries International by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 702,724 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 4,895 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Superior Industries International by 345.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 56,893 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 44,135 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Superior Industries International by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 842,791 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,447,000 after purchasing an additional 257,984 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Superior Industries International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Plaisance Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Superior Industries International by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Plaisance Capital LLC now owns 604,959 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 58,522 shares during the period. 36.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Superior Industries International Company Profile

Superior Industries International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket distributors in North America and Europe. The company supplies aluminum wheels to the automobile and light truck manufacturers. It offers its products under the ATS, RIAL, ALUTEC, and ANZIO brand names.

