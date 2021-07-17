Alexander A. Seelenberger Buys 7,950 Shares of Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC) Stock

Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC) CFO Alexander A. Seelenberger acquired 7,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.61 per share, for a total transaction of $100,249.50.

NASDAQ:VINC opened at $14.59 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.00. Vincerx Pharma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $26.75.

Get Vincerx Pharma alerts:

Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.14). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vincerx Pharma, Inc. will post -1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VINC. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Vincerx Pharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Vincerx Pharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,011,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vincerx Pharma during the first quarter worth approximately $31,231,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vincerx Pharma during the first quarter worth approximately $193,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vincerx Pharma during the first quarter worth approximately $1,750,000. Institutional investors own 50.58% of the company’s stock.

Vincerx Pharma Company Profile

Vincerx Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops new therapies to address unmet medical needs for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate is VIP152 that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat solid tumors. Its preclinical stage product candidates include VIP217 for solid tumors; VIP236 to treat multiple solid tumors; VIP943 for the treatment of leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome; and VIP924 for treating B-cell malignancies.

Featured Story: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Vincerx Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vincerx Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.