Analysts Set Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) PT at $74.55

Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $74.50.

HUBG has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Hub Group from $58.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Hub Group from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Hub Group in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Hub Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Get Hub Group alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HUBG. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Hub Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,765,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Hub Group in the 1st quarter worth $33,367,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hub Group by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,240,935 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $419,889,000 after purchasing an additional 304,431 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Hub Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $18,854,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Hub Group by 252.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 316,435 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,036,000 after buying an additional 226,586 shares during the period. 89.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HUBG opened at $64.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 27.94 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.23. Hub Group has a twelve month low of $47.18 and a twelve month high of $74.95.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 7.80%. The company had revenue of $919.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $943.76 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hub Group will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hub Group

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, truck brokerage, trucking, managed transportation, freight consolidation, warehousing, last mile delivery, international transportation, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over distances of 750 miles or more.

See Also: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Hub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.