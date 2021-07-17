Quadrature Capital Ltd Invests $440,000 in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO)

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 56,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GEO. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The GEO Group by 137.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 834,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,394,000 after purchasing an additional 483,656 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of The GEO Group by 241.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 662,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,869,000 after purchasing an additional 468,565 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The GEO Group during the first quarter worth $3,410,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The GEO Group by 109.9% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 769,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,819,000 after purchasing an additional 402,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The GEO Group by 13.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,416,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,750,000 after purchasing an additional 284,673 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO George C. Zoley bought 166,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,124,847.00. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The GEO Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush started coverage on The GEO Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered The GEO Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

Shares of The GEO Group stock opened at $6.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $795.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The GEO Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.96 and a 12 month high of $11.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.58.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 5.96%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About The GEO Group

The GEO Group (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO is a leading provider of enhanced in-custody rehabilitation, post-release support, electronic monitoring, and community-based programs.

