Quadrature Capital Ltd Takes Position in Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN)

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 23,257 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned 0.08% of Conn’s at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Conn’s during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Conn’s during the first quarter valued at $125,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Conn’s during the first quarter valued at $151,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Conn’s by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 16,506 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Conn’s during the first quarter valued at $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.74% of the company’s stock.

CONN opened at $23.68 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.87. Conn’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.06 and a 1 year high of $31.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $695.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.57.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $1.25. Conn’s had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 6.87%. The company had revenue of $363.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.89) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Conn’s, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. TheStreet upgraded Conn’s from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

In other Conn’s news, Director Oded Shein sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total value of $180,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,117,841.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Curtis F. Bradbury, Jr. sold 3,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total value of $106,213.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,981 shares of company stock worth $2,136,972 in the last quarter. 4.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Conn’s

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

