Quadrature Capital Ltd Purchases New Holdings in Yellow Co. (NASDAQ:YELL)

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Yellow Co. (NASDAQ:YELL) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 53,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Yellow in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,391,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Yellow in the first quarter valued at approximately $552,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Yellow in the first quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Yellow in the first quarter valued at approximately $694,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Yellow in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,081,000. 44.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Yellow alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on YELL shares. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Yellow in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Yellow in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Yellow from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yellow from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ YELL opened at $5.34 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.35. The company has a market capitalization of $273.80 million, a PE ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 3.24. Yellow Co. has a twelve month low of $2.37 and a twelve month high of $10.20.

Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.74). The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Yellow Co. will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yellow Company Profile

Yellow Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of transportation services primarily in North America. It primarily offers less-than-truckload (LTL) shipments and supply chain solutions. The company provides various services to transport industrial, commercial, and retail goods; next-day ground services; customer-specific logistics solutions, including truckload, residential, and warehouse solutions.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yellow Co. (NASDAQ:YELL).

Receive News & Ratings for Yellow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yellow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.