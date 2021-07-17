Quadrature Capital Ltd Acquires 4,385 Shares of Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR)

Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) by 41.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,897 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,385 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Red Rock Resorts were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the first quarter worth $54,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RRR. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.30.

RRR opened at $38.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of -39.37 and a beta of 2.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.17. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.06 and a 52-week high of $46.61.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($1.19). The company had revenue of $352.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.24 million. Red Rock Resorts had a negative net margin of 5.44% and a positive return on equity of 13.46%. Red Rock Resorts’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.18) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in the casino, gaming, and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino and entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

