Janus Henderson Group PLC Buys 115,400 Shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 42.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 385,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,400 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.64% of Assurant worth $54,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Assurant by 9.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,363,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $760,437,000 after purchasing an additional 463,974 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Assurant by 9.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,009,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,887,000 after purchasing an additional 165,120 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its position in Assurant by 7.9% during the first quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,238,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,604,000 after purchasing an additional 90,600 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,090,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,617,000 after acquiring an additional 41,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 740,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,979,000 after acquiring an additional 95,199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AIZ opened at $155.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Assurant, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.65 and a 52 week high of $163.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $158.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.63.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.51. Assurant had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Assurant, Inc. will post 9.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Assurant’s payout ratio is 30.59%.

Assurant declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $900.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 9.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AIZ shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Assurant from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Assurant from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Assurant in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $207.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Assurant from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th.

In other Assurant news, CAO Francesca Luthi sold 7,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.05, for a total transaction of $1,240,568.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Gene Mergelmeyer sold 40,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.38, for a total transaction of $6,478,318.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,071 shares of company stock worth $7,836,360. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Global Preneed.

