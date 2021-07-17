Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Shares Purchased by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 4,081.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 840,546 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 820,446 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Lyft were worth $53,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lyft by 75.7% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 543 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Lyft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lyft in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Lyft by 307.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. 81.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Lyft news, CFO Brian Keith Roberts sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.02, for a total value of $960,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total value of $305,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 176,051 shares of company stock valued at $11,135,970. 22.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LYFT shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Lyft from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Lyft in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lyft from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Lyft from $56.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on Lyft in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lyft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:LYFT opened at $53.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.42. Lyft, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.34 and a 52-week high of $68.28.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.63. The company had revenue of $609.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.70 million. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 80.71% and a negative net margin of 88.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.31) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lyft, Inc. will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lyft Company Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

