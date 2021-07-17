Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 184,346 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) by 14.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,071,182 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 184,346 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $55,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Jabil by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 245,853 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Jabil by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 21,664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 5,687 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Jabil by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 442,996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Jabil by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,135,377 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,401,000 after acquiring an additional 166,718 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Jabil during the 1st quarter valued at about $613,000. Institutional investors own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on JBL. upped their target price on shares of Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.67.

In other news, CFO Michael Dastoor sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.91, for a total transaction of $579,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.25, for a total value of $1,456,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 204,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,917,251. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 93,352 shares of company stock valued at $5,284,648 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Jabil stock opened at $54.87 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.34. The stock has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.36. Jabil Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.42 and a 12-month high of $58.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 17th. The technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.95 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 29.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Jabil Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.43%.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

