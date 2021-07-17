Janus Henderson Group PLC Grows Holdings in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) by 37.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,375,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 371,537 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 1.20% of Spirit Realty Capital worth $58,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRC. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 13,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 24,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC grew its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC now owns 154,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,549,000 after buying an additional 22,100 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 248,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,564,000 after buying an additional 15,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 103.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 865,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,774,000 after buying an additional 439,954 shares in the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SRC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $48.63 price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.69.

In related news, EVP Jay Young sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $705,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,412 shares in the company, valued at $1,241,364. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE SRC opened at $48.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 173.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.29. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a one year low of $29.40 and a one year high of $51.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.97.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.74). The company had revenue of $134.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.84 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 8.28%. On average, equities analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.75%.

Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

