David L. Duvall Purchases 7,794 Shares of Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) Stock

Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) CEO David L. Duvall bought 7,794 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.54 per share, for a total transaction of $105,530.76.
Shares of CMT stock opened at $14.35 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Core Molding Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.11 and a 1 year high of $17.35. The company has a market cap of $121.69 million, a PE ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 2.23.
Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Core Molding Technologies had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $72.83 million for the quarter.
Core Molding Technologies Company Profile
Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the molding of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. The company offers a range of manufacturing processes that include compression molding of sheet molding compounds, bulk molding compounds, resin transfer molding, liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene, spray-up and hand-lay-up, glass mat thermoplastics, direct long-fiber thermoplastics, and structural foam and web injection molding, as well as reaction injection molding utilizing dicyclopentadiene technology.
