David L. Duvall Purchases 7,794 Shares of Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) Stock

Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) CEO David L. Duvall bought 7,794 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.54 per share, for a total transaction of $105,530.76.

Shares of CMT stock opened at $14.35 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Core Molding Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.11 and a 1 year high of $17.35. The company has a market cap of $121.69 million, a PE ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 2.23.

Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Core Molding Technologies had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $72.83 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMT. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Core Molding Technologies by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 636,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,967,000 after acquiring an additional 71,950 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Core Molding Technologies by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 4,131 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Core Molding Technologies in the first quarter worth $48,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 239.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 26.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares during the period. 51.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Core Molding Technologies Company Profile

Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the molding of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. The company offers a range of manufacturing processes that include compression molding of sheet molding compounds, bulk molding compounds, resin transfer molding, liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene, spray-up and hand-lay-up, glass mat thermoplastics, direct long-fiber thermoplastics, and structural foam and web injection molding, as well as reaction injection molding utilizing dicyclopentadiene technology.

