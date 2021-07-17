PrimeEnergy Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PNRG) Short Interest Down 84.9% in June

PrimeEnergy Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PNRG) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decline of 84.9% from the June 15th total of 28,400 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 5,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of PrimeEnergy Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

In other PrimeEnergy Resources news, Director Gaines Wehrle sold 10,250 shares of PrimeEnergy Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.34, for a total value of $423,735.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 57.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNRG. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in PrimeEnergy Resources by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,851 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in PrimeEnergy Resources by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,821 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in PrimeEnergy Resources by 217.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,569 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. 5.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PNRG opened at $51.20 on Friday. PrimeEnergy Resources has a 12 month low of $34.33 and a 12 month high of $98.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.91.

PrimeEnergy Resources (NASDAQ:PNRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter. PrimeEnergy Resources had a negative net margin of 7.64% and a negative return on equity of 3.67%. The firm had revenue of $14.79 million during the quarter.

PrimeEnergy Resources Company Profile

PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, through its subsidiaries, engages in acquiring, developing, and producing oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It also acquires producing oil and gas properties through joint ventures with industry partners; and provides contract services to third parties, including well-servicing support operations, site-preparation, and construction services for oil and gas drilling and reworking operations.

