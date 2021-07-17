PrimeEnergy Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PNRG) Short Interest Down 84.9% in June

PrimeEnergy Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PNRG) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decline of 84.9% from the June 15th total of 28,400 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 5,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Separately, TheStreet cut shares of PrimeEnergy Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.
In other PrimeEnergy Resources news, Director Gaines Wehrle sold 10,250 shares of PrimeEnergy Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.34, for a total value of $423,735.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 57.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.
NASDAQ:PNRG opened at $51.20 on Friday. PrimeEnergy Resources has a 12 month low of $34.33 and a 12 month high of $98.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.91.
PrimeEnergy Resources (NASDAQ:PNRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter. PrimeEnergy Resources had a negative net margin of 7.64% and a negative return on equity of 3.67%. The firm had revenue of $14.79 million during the quarter.
PrimeEnergy Resources Company Profile
PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, through its subsidiaries, engages in acquiring, developing, and producing oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It also acquires producing oil and gas properties through joint ventures with industry partners; and provides contract services to third parties, including well-servicing support operations, site-preparation, and construction services for oil and gas drilling and reworking operations.
Read More: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
Receive News & Ratings for PrimeEnergy Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PrimeEnergy Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.