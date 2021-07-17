Short Interest in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) Drops By 85.2%

First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, a drop of 85.2% from the June 15th total of 112,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 153,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FPXI. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $192,000.

FPXI stock opened at $66.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.89. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $52.77 and a 52 week high of $79.31.

