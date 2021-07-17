Brokerages Set Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Price Target at $35.83

Shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.75.

IMO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities lifted their price target on Imperial Oil from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Imperial Oil from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Desjardins upgraded Imperial Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$35.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Imperial Oil during the 4th quarter valued at about $132,000. Fruth Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Imperial Oil during the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. Cidel Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Imperial Oil during the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Imperial Oil during the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Bluestein R H & Co. bought a new position in shares of Imperial Oil during the 1st quarter valued at about $242,000. Institutional investors own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

Imperial Oil stock opened at $27.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Imperial Oil has a 12-month low of $11.16 and a 12-month high of $35.20.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The energy company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. Imperial Oil had a negative return on equity of 0.29% and a negative net margin of 5.47%. The business had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Imperial Oil will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2196 per share. This is a positive change from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is presently -40.24%.

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

