Brooks Macdonald Group (LON:BRK) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Brooks Macdonald Group plc (LON:BRK) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 2,330 ($30.44). Brooks Macdonald Group shares last traded at GBX 2,310 ($30.18), with a volume of 14,475 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Brooks Macdonald Group in a report on Thursday, April 15th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,215.43. The firm has a market capitalization of £374.59 million and a P/E ratio of 29.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.83.

Brooks Macdonald Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of investment and wealth management services to private clients, pension funds, professional intermediaries, and trustees in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It operates through three segments: UK Investment Management, International, and Financial Planning.

