GCP Infrastructure Investments (LON:GCP) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

GCP Infrastructure Investments Limited (LON:GCP)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 104.20 ($1.36). GCP Infrastructure Investments shares last traded at GBX 104.20 ($1.36), with a volume of 568,465 shares trading hands.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 99.51. The company has a current ratio of 341.00, a quick ratio of 341.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.10. The company has a market cap of £914.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.88.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. GCP Infrastructure Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -4.66%.

In other GCP Infrastructure Investments news, insider Steven Wilderspin acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 96 ($1.25) per share, with a total value of £14,400 ($18,813.69). Also, insider Dawn Crichard acquired 24,225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 103 ($1.35) per share, for a total transaction of £24,951.75 ($32,599.62).

GCP Infrastructure Investments Company Profile

GCP Infrastructure Investments Limited focuses on investing in the United Kingdom infrastructure debt. The company makes infrastructure investments through acquiring interests in debt instruments issued by infrastructure project companies. It primarily invests in senior and subordinated debt instruments.

