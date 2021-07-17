Spark Energy (NASDAQ:SPKE) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $11.03

Spark Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPKE) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.03 and traded as high as $11.90. Spark Energy shares last traded at $11.78, with a volume of 105,225 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Spark Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.46. The company has a market capitalization of $411.70 million, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.04.

Spark Energy (NASDAQ:SPKE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter. Spark Energy had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 22.13%. The firm had revenue of $113.01 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.181 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.23%.

In other Spark Energy news, CEO W Keith Maxwell III bought 18,581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.87 per share, for a total transaction of $201,975.47. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,668,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,002,105.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 66.37% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Spark Energy by 294.8% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 119,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 89,307 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Spark Energy by 798.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 26,169 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Spark Energy by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Spark Energy by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 971,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,377,000 after purchasing an additional 32,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Spark Energy by 131.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.05% of the company’s stock.

About Spark Energy (NASDAQ:SPKE)

Spark Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The company engages in the retail sales and distribution of electricity and natural gas to residential and commercial customers.

