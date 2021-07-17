Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This is an increase from Sierra Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

Sierra Bancorp has raised its dividend by 42.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NASDAQ:BSRR opened at $25.03 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $385.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.27. Sierra Bancorp has a 52-week low of $15.84 and a 52-week high of $29.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $35.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.60 million. Sierra Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 27.55%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.67.

Sierra Bancorp Company Profile

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

