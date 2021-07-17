Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Receives $74.63 Average Price Target from Analysts

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $74.63.

PB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

NYSE:PB opened at $69.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.50. Prosperity Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $48.80 and a fifty-two week high of $83.02.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $288.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.46 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 42.48% and a return on equity of 8.50%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. Analysts forecast that Prosperity Bancshares will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.38%.

In other news, Director Robert H. Steelhammer sold 1,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.94, for a total value of $77,335.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 135,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,737,438.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PB. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,556,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 94,399 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,548,000 after buying an additional 20,590 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 38,982 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after buying an additional 6,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 58.5% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,577 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 3,167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

About Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

