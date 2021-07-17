Thomas Michael Caputo Sells 4,490 Shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Stock

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) insider Thomas Michael Caputo sold 4,490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.73, for a total transaction of $115,527.70.

Shares of CARG stock opened at $27.46 on Friday. CarGurus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.24 and a 12 month high of $36.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.46, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.90.

Get CarGurus alerts:

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.10. CarGurus had a return on equity of 26.11% and a net margin of 15.43%. The company had revenue of $174.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

CARG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James upgraded CarGurus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on CarGurus in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on CarGurus from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of CarGurus in a report on Friday, May 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CarGurus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CARG. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of CarGurus by 14.8% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CarGurus by 16.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of CarGurus by 2.3% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 40,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CarGurus by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 15,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the first quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

CarGurus Company Profile

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

Further Reading: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.