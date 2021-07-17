Chris Ph.D. Diorio Sells 2,492 Shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Stock

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 2,492 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total value of $123,329.08.

Chris Ph.D. Diorio also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 2nd, Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,546 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $76,727.98.

Shares of Impinj stock opened at $41.76 on Friday. Impinj, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.81 and a 52-week high of $79.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.13.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 41.13% and a negative net margin of 41.81%. The business had revenue of $45.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on PI. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Impinj from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Impinj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Impinj has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.38.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Impinj by 144.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Impinj in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Impinj by 1,089.3% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Impinj in the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Impinj in the 1st quarter worth approximately $169,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

About Impinj

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

