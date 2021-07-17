Parris H. Holmes, Jr. Sells 11,617 Shares of Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) Stock

Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) Director Parris H. Holmes, Jr. sold 11,617 shares of Sharps Compliance stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total value of $140,101.02.

Sharps Compliance stock opened at $9.39 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.37. Sharps Compliance Corp. has a one year low of $5.45 and a one year high of $18.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a market cap of $161.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10 and a beta of -0.21.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.27. Sharps Compliance had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 14.16%. The firm had revenue of $27.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Sharps Compliance Corp. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Sharps Compliance by 191.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 129,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 84,926 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Sharps Compliance by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 8,202 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Sharps Compliance by 449.2% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 89,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 72,911 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Sharps Compliance by 254.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 16,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sharps Compliance by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 337,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after purchasing an additional 62,789 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SMED shares. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Sharps Compliance from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Sharps Compliance from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Sharps Compliance from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Sharps Compliance from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sharps Compliance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

Sharps Compliance Company Profile

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Recovery System to treat used needles, syringes, and other used healthcare products; Route-Based Pickup Service, a medical and hazardous waste pick-up services; and MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and disposal of unwanted and expired ultimate-user medications.

