Parris H. Holmes, Jr. Sells 11,617 Shares of Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) Stock

Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) Director Parris H. Holmes, Jr. sold 11,617 shares of Sharps Compliance stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total value of $140,101.02.
Sharps Compliance stock opened at $9.39 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.37. Sharps Compliance Corp. has a one year low of $5.45 and a one year high of $18.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a market cap of $161.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10 and a beta of -0.21.
Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.27. Sharps Compliance had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 14.16%. The firm had revenue of $27.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Sharps Compliance Corp. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.
Several analysts recently weighed in on SMED shares. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Sharps Compliance from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Sharps Compliance from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Sharps Compliance from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Sharps Compliance from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sharps Compliance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.33.
Sharps Compliance Company Profile
Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Recovery System to treat used needles, syringes, and other used healthcare products; Route-Based Pickup Service, a medical and hazardous waste pick-up services; and MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and disposal of unwanted and expired ultimate-user medications.
